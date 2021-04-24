Looking to learn more about the history of the area? Check out these five historical spots in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.
Kankakee County Museum
The Kankakee County Historical Society is one of the oldest historical societies in the state of Illinois. Since 1906, it has been fulfilling the mission to collect, exhibit and interpret the material culture of Kankakee County. Each year, its members welcome thousands of visitors to the museum campus to view exhibits and historic buildings and to experience many special events.
It also provides research services, has unique books and other items related to Kankakee County in the museum store and makes available both indoor and outdoor venues for meetings, weddings, showers and more. For more information, go to kankakeecountymuseum.com.
French Heritage Museum
Explore and celebrate the French involvement in the history of the Kankakee River Valley, including the first explorers and missionaries, the coureurs de bois and fur traders and the pioneer settlers from France, French Canada and Belgium.
Today, the French heritage continues to play a distinctive role in the community’s identity. The museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays from April through December.
George R. Letourneau Home Museum
The original structure was located at 261 N. Main St., Bourbonnais, and served as the first post office of “Bulbonnus Grove.”
In 1986, the house was considered for demolition as a firefighters’ training exercise. Because of the efforts of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society, it was moved to its present location, 698 Stratford Drive East, Bourbonnais, on June 20, 1986, and was restored. The home was placed on the State Historic Landmark Registry in 2011.
Today, the Letourneau home contains many artifacts from Bourbonnais’ past, as well as a lending library of historical books and DVDs. The home is maintained by the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society and is open to the public on the first and third Sunday of each month, March through December, or by appointment.
Iroquois County Historical Society Old Courthouse Museum
The Old Courthouse Museum, located in the 1866 county courthouse, is operated by the Iroquois County Historical Society, which was founded in 1967. To preserve and promote Iroquois County history, it exhibits relevant items and memorabilia.
The museum typically is open the first Sunday of the month from 1 to 4 p.m. and temporarily is open by appointment only. Call, email or send a Facebook message to schedule a visit. The museum is located at 103 W. Cherry St., Kankakee.
Manteno Historical Society
The year 1986 marked the founding of the Manteno Historical Society, followed by the purchase of the historic Charles Skinner House located at 192 W. Third St., Manteno. It was converted into the Manteno-Rockville Museum. Admission is free, and the museum is open from 1 to 3 p.m. the first Saturday of each month or by appointment.