5 Facts about Valentine's Day. 

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Wind Chills Tonight into Sunday... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM CST /MIDNIGHT EST/ THIS EVENING TO NOON CST /1 PM EST/ SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and east central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 11 PM CST this evening to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&