On Monday, Americans will observe Memorial Day and remember the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States. Learn more about the holiday with these facts from Good Housekeeping.
The holiday started after the Civil War
By the time the Civil War ended in spring 1865, it had claimed the lives of so many soldiers — about 620,000, the most of any conflict in American history — it necessitated the establishment of the country’s first national cemeteries, according to History.com. Within about a decade’s time, Americans across multiple locations had started to hold rituals each spring as a way to honor the lost soldiers by decorating their graves.
The significance changed during time
Its origins after the Civil War make Memorial Day about 150 years old — but it has morphed during time. After World War I, the day expanded to include the tradition of honoring all who have died in all American wars. It wasn’t until 1971 that Memorial Day’s modern history was really defined: That’s when it became a national holiday by an act of Congress passed three years earlier (known as the Uniform Monday Holiday Act), and its observation was sealed as the last Monday in May.
Memorial Day is not the original name
It was originally known as Decoration Day because it was celebrated by decorating the graves of soldiers who lost their lives with such items as flowers and flags. Some still celebrate the same way, although the name evolved during the years.
Various cities lay claim to founding the tradition
It’s not precisely clear where this tradition originated, but many locations claim to be the first celebrants. Some records indicate one of the first such spring rituals took place in Charleston, S.C., less than a month after the war ended.
VA.gov also cites Columbus, Miss., as an early location of celebrations, when a group of women visited a cemetery to decorate graves in 1866.
The state’s site also notes more than two dozen locations in both the North and the South — including both Macon and Columbus, Ga.; Richmond, Va.; Boalsburg, Penn.; and more — all claim to have hosted the first Memorial Day traditions.
But in 1966, the federal government headed by Lyndon Johnson proclaimed Waterloo, N.Y., as the holiday’s official birthplace. It was there, a century earlier, a celebration to honor Civil War vets first took place and went on to become an annual tradition.
There’s a reason the holiday falls in May: flowers
In May 1868 — three years after the end of the Civil War — Maj. Gen. John A. Logan (who was the head of the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of Union vets) declared the holiday should be observed at the end of May. He chose the date in part because it didn’t fall on the same day as the anniversary of any particular battle. But it also is thought he chose that date because flowers would be blooming all around America. So, the blooms would be abundantly available for decorating soldiers’ graves, according to VA.gov.