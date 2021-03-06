Daily Journal staff report
Monday is International Women’s Day. According to internationalwomensday.org, the International Women’s Day’s genesis goes back to Feb. 28, 1909, in New York City, with a prophetic focus on women’s rights.
1 Known originally as “National Woman’s Day,” it first was proposed by Theresa Malkiel and loosely based on the urban legend commemorating a protest by women garment workers in New York City, on March 8, 1857. Inspired by Malkeil and other American activists, German Socialist Luise Zietz suggested there be an annual Women’s Day, which quickly was seconded by sister activist Clara Zetkin and supported by Kate Duncker. One hundred women delegates from 17 countries agreed with the suggestion as a means to continue promoting the rights of women, including suffrage.
2 On March 19, 1911, International Women’s Day officially was marked for the first time. More than 1 million people celebrated in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. Women demanded the right to vote, to fight against sex discrimination in the workplace and to hold public office. In 1913, International Women’s Day was recognized in Russia for the first time, where it catapulted to become part of what led to the Russian Revolution in 1917. At that time, in St. Petersburg, women went on strike for “Bread and Peace,” demanding the end to World War I, Czarism and the shortage of food in Russia.
3 That day was March 8 (Feb. 23 on the Gregorian calendar). Though ordered back to work the next day, workers walked out of factories leading to mass strikes and the abdication of Nicholas II just seven days later, resulting in Russian women being given the right to vote. In further recognition of the role Russian women played in defense of their homeland and their heroism and selflessness, International Women’s Day was declared a nonworking holiday.
4 Initially celebrated in, and supported by, Communist countries and organizations, International Women’s Day began to spread. In 1922, it reached China, where March 8 was declared an office “half-day of work” for women in 1949. The demand for women’s rights continued to grow, gain support and shine a much-needed light on the poor conditions under which too many women continued to live.
5 In 1967, the notion of women’s rights was taken up by the next generation of feminists who called for equal pay, equal economic opportunity, equal legal rights, reproductive rights, subsidized child care and the prevention of violence against women. The United Nations began celebrating International Women’s Day in 1975, which was declared “International Women’s Year.” In 1977, the United Nations invited members to proclaim March 8 as the “UN Day for Women’s Rights and World Peace.”
