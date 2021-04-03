In the hours after you read this, Peter Cottontail will be hopping around the bunny trail for Easter Sunday. Thanks to Good Housekeeping, here are five facts about the egg-cellent holiday.
Easter baskets have special symbolism
The woven containers represent nests and new life, especially when filled to the brim with eggs. Plus, they’re a pretty utilitarian way to collect goodies on an Easter egg hunt.
Easter eggs had a medieval twist
Think Easter egg hunts are odd? Listen to this medieval children’s game: The priest would give one of the choir boys a hard-boiled egg, and the boys would pass it amongst themselves until the clock struck midnight, when whoever was holding it then got to eat it. Sounds ... fun?
Easter eggs date back way before Easter
There’s evidence showing Easter eggs originated from Medieval Europe and Christians actually might not have been the ones to start the tradition of giving eggs — a symbol of fertility and rebirth in many cultures.
Easter clothes used to be considered good luck
Old superstition held if one wore new clothes on Easter, they would have good luck for the rest of the year. In fact, it was so widely believed upper-class New Yorkers quite literally would strut their stuff coming out of Mass in beautiful and well-to-do Fifth Avenue churches. This tradition became the basis of the modern, and decidedly less elitist, Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival in New York.
We can thank Germany for the bunny
The idea of the Easter bunny giving candies and eggs is said to have originated in Germany during the Middle Ages, with the first written mention of this tradition dating back to the 16th century. Dutch settlers in Pennsylvania brought the bunny to the United States in the 1700s.
