Summer officially kicks off June 21 and runs through Sept. 22. Every Saturday in June, find five things happening locally to add to your summer calendar.
This four-week series will be limited to 20 events, but be sure to check the Journal’s weekly community calendar every Wednesday for more happenings in the area.
Kankakee Fireworks
At dusk on July 2 on the banks of the Kankakee River, the City of Kankakee will present a fireworks show courtesy of Peoples Bank. Several Fourth of July events will be happening in and around the county, and a larger calendar from the Journal will be available closer to the date.
Les Artisans Arts & Crafts Fair
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 4 at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000 S. Road, Kankakee, there will be local art and gift vendors selling varieties of handmade items. Food and baked goods will be available on site. The event is hosted by the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society. Suggested door donation is $1.
The annual BBQ competition in downtown Herscher returns July 9. Interested teams are invited to sign up for the event on Main Street. Scoring is done in the categories of taste, tenderness and appearance.
Running July 19-24, the Iroquois County Agricultural and 4-H Club Fair will take place at the county fairgrounds. The festivities will include livestock competitions, talent show and live entertainment.
On July 23 and 24, the Bailey family is hosting a Community Classic whiffle ball golf tournament to honor first responders. On Saturday, the tournament is open to the community. On Sunday, it will be for first responders and their families. The event will be at Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club, 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais.