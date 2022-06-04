Summer officially kicks off June 21 and runs through Sept. 22. Every Saturday in June, find five things happening locally to add to your summer calendar.
This four-week series will be limited to 20 events, but be sure to check the Journal’s weekly community calendar every Wednesday for more happenings in the area.
Kankakee Day
June 21 marks the anniversary of Kankakee being selected as the official county seat in 1853. Celebrate with learning more about the area at the Kankakee County Museum, or by visiting kankakeeday.com, where you can find spirit wear, signs and information about the day’s history.
Summer Solstice Sip, Shop & Stroll
From 4 to 7 p.m. June 21 at the B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, Wright in Kankakee invites the community for shopping, music and more. With the purchase of a $5 ticket, browse the gift shop and enjoy two glasses of wine or one glass of wine and 10 percent off one gift shop item. On site will be the Mi Casa Authentic Mexican Cuisine food truck. Enjoy musical entertainment, including Acting Out Theatre Co.’s sneak peek of “A Chorus Line.”
For tickets, call 815-936-9630.
Bourbonnais Friendship Festival
The annual Friendship Festival will be held June 22-26 in the fields of the Bourbonnais Municipal Center at 700 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. This year’s theme is “Unplug, Connect, Play: Game On 2022.” Rides, food, music and more will be available during the festival.
From 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 21 at The Square on Second in Manteno, Intrinsic Arts will return for Fire on the Square, a free monthly event to showcase local fire performance artists, musicians and build community. This is a participatory event.
Bring poi, hoops, staffs, etc. Some practice props will be available for participants to try. A safety class will begin at about 7:30 p.m. and is mandatory for participation.