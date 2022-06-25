Summer officially kicks off June 21 and runs through Sept. 22. Every Saturday in June, find five things happening locally to add to your summer calendar.
While this four-week series will be limited to 20 events, be sure to check the Journal’s weekly community calendar every Wednesday for more happenings in the area.
Watseka Family Festival
The Watseka event, happening Aug. 25-27, will feature live music from Hairball and Tracy Byrd. The event will take place at Legion Park — 968 S. 4th St., Watseka. For more information, go to facebook.com/watsekafamilyfest.
Shoe Fest
The Labor Day-weekend music festival returns Sept. 2-5 to Camp Shaw, at 6641 N 6000W Road, Manteno. Camping, activities, food and more will be available as part of the event. For more information, go to Shoe-fest.com.
St. Anne Pumpkin Festival
As fall approaches, St. Anne again will host the Pumpkin Festival from Sept. 16-18 throughout the village. For more information, go to facebook.com/stannepumpkinfest.
Estival Festival
The second annual music festival will take place Sept. 17 at the Donald Palzer Bandshell in Bird Park, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee. Those interested in performing at the festival are invited to submit a band name, performance video and a short band bio to k3estfest@gmail.com. For more information, go to facebook.com/k3estfest.
Oktoberfest
Closing out summer is the return of Manteno’s Oktoberfest, happening Sept. 22-25 in downtown Manteno. Days will be filled with parades, a carnival, food vendors, music and more. For more information, go to mantenochamber.com/manteno-oktoberfest.