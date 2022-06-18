Summer officially kicks off June 21 and runs through Sept. 22. Every Saturday in June, find five things happening locally to add to your summer calendar.
This four-week series will be limited to 20 events, but be sure to check the Journal’s weekly community calendar every Wednesday for more happenings in the area.
Peotone Hot Air Balloon Festival
At 3 p.m. July 23 and 24 at the Will County Fairgrounds, 710 S. West St., Peotone, check out hot air balloons of all kinds during this family-friendly festival.
There will be live music, a kids zone, vendors and more. Tethered balloon rides are available for purchase. For tickets and more information, go to bit.ly/3MLZu4R.
Merchant Street MusicFest
On July 29 and 30, the annual music festival will return to Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee. The event is a community celebration featuring local, regional and national musical talent on three stages, art vendors and great food and drink.
The festival costs $10 per day, cash only, at the gate. Presale tickets are available for $8 per day at Kankakee Public Library. For more information, go to merchantstreetmusicfest.com.
Kankakee County Fair
The annual fair will return Aug. 3-7 to the Kankakee County Fairgrounds at 213 W. 4000 Road S., Kankakee. The festivities include live music, illusionist Luke Paul, games and more. For more information, go to Kankakeefair.org.
Gladiolus Festival
From Aug. 10-14, the 84th annual festival returns to Momence. This year’s theme is “Glads Under the Big Top.” Events include a princess and queen coronation, parades and more. For more information, go to Gladfest.com.
Two Rivers Festival
On Aug. 19 and 20 on Aroma Park’s Front Street, the two-day festival includes live music, baking contests, family-friendly activities and more. For more information, go to villageofaromapark.com/festival. On the website, applications are available to participate in the car show, arts and crafts show, parade and more.