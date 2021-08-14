Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism has a number of upcoming art classes and events at the downtown Kankakee gallery. For more information and to register for classes, go to merchantstreetartgallery.org.
Science crafts
Use science skills to make fun and exciting crafts. On Aug. 19, the class focuses on Kool-Aid play dough and on Aug. 26, the class teaches how to make homemade chalk paint. The cost is $2 per session for members and $5 per session for non members.
Dreamscapes
A gallery show based on “things dreamt of, things that are dream-like and things imagined.” The show kicks off with an opening reception at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27 and will run through Nov. 2.
Clay shooting fundraiser
At 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, the gallery is hosting a fundraiser at X-Line Shotgun Club, 4800 E. Exline Club Road, Kankakee. There will be raffles, food and more and the first 75 paid shooters receive 100 free 12-gauge shells. The cost is $60 per shooter. For more information or to register, email shoot4autism@gmail.com or call 815-685-9057.
Flow art
At 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, the class will be painting with Floetrol and participants will be creating two 10x10 abstract pieces of art. The cost for the class is $20 per person.
Comic jam
From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday in August, the gallery will host comic drawing classes for all ages and all abilities. The drawing exercises and games are designed to help participants grow imagination.