Mother’s Day is this weekend and, while moms love nothing more than just spending the day with their kids, a little something from the heart can make her day even more special.
Photo recreation
Find an old photo of you (or you and your siblings) from childhood and recreate the picture in the present. Print both versions off and frame them side-by-side. This is not only guaranteed to make mom smile but likely will make her laugh.
Playlist
Create a playlist on whatever mom uses for her music — whether it be Spotify, Apple or YouTube. Include songs that make you think of her, such as songs she used to play in the car when you were growing up. Also include songs she might not know but you think she would enjoy.
Food
Make mom’s day special by making her brunch or dinner. You could take this a step further by also including her favorite dessert and beverage.
Plan a day
Give your mom a card with an itinerary for a fun day you have planned out for her in the future. This could include lunch, a movie and shopping. Or it could be a day at the spa. Whatever it is, Mom will be thrilled to spend another day with you.
Open when cards
Grab a handful of envelopes and label them with things such as: “Open when you need a laugh” or “Open when you had a bad day.” Then, write letters that fit each “open-when” envelope. Give them all to mom at once, and she can read through them on the appropriate occasions.