Kankakee and Bradley native and current Bourbonnais resident Cheryln Cadle didn’t publish her first book until 65, but that has not stopped her from building a successful writing career. Bouncing between true crime and romance, the author has released three books and is in the process of two more.
“Letters from Christopher: The Tragic Confessions of the Watts Family Murders” — 2019
This book is the Colorado tragedy in which Christopher Watts murdered his pregnant wife and their two young daughters. Upon hearing this news, Cadle was compelled to reach out to the incarcerated Watts to write his story.
“Christopher wrote a lot of that book and would send it to me in letters,” Cadle said. “So, he told me the whole story. My story in that book came from him, and I put it into my words.”
“The Murders of Christopher Watts” — 2020
The second edition of Watts’ story includes scans of the letters Watts sent to Cadle.
“I had a bad experience with my first editor, and that’s another reason why I did Book 2,” Cadle said of releasing this second edition. “Things were not done correctly, and I wanted to correct all of that and make this my book that I like.”
“Love Must Cry” — 2021
This is a romance novel about the journey of two young doctors who set out in life to share a practice, get married and raise a family. Along the way, though, they come across some of life’s challenges such as miscarriage, abduction and illness. See how these two people who love each other so much face the trials set before them.
An upcoming true crime collection — Fall 2022
Cadle is in the process of writing another true crime book, which will include interviews with and stories from death row prisoner Timothy Jones and the convicted JoAnn Cunningham.
“Because I had so many people contacting me [after the release of the Watts book], the book is 20 stories of children [who]have been murdered by their parents,” she said. “And that’s just a drop in the bucket.”
An upcoming sequel to “Love Must Cry” — TBD
Cadle shared she will be writing a sequel to her first romance novel, and readers already are excited for what’s to come.
“I’ve got fans going, ‘When is it coming out? When is it coming out?’” she said. “It’s just had tremendous success for me, and it’s really exciting.”