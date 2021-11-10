The Kankakee Valley Park District is hosting the 2nd Annual Kankakee County Great Christmas Light Contest.
Deck your home or business this holiday season. This is open to all in Kankakee County. Submit a photo of your outdoor Christmas lights and decorations for a chance to win. All home and business photos should be submitted to lkrenkel@kvpd.com by Dec. 13.
Voting will take place on Kankakee Valley Park District’s Facebook page Dec. 14-18. There will be two categories: Residential and Business. The home and business with the most “likes” wins. Winners will be announced on Dec. 20. This free event requires registration. Register online at kvpd.com or call 815-939-1311.