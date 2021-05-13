Daily Journal staff report
The Run for Autism, formerly the Kilbride Classic, will be starting at 8 a.m. on Father’s Day, June 20, at Cobb Park. As always, it will benefit individuals with Autism.
The Run can be done as a 5K run, 2-mile walk or a 200-yard dash for children. For completing the race, each person who registered by June 6 will receive a run t-shirt with a design created by an artist with Autism who won the design competition.
Registration is available at merchantstreetartgallery.org. Funds raised at this event will stay local and will go toward workshops, classes and other opportunities/services for those who have an Autism Spectrum Disorder (and their families) through the Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism.
The Merchant Street Art Gallery is a six-year old non-profit organization serving artists with autism in and around the county. While the Run for Autism will be the biggest event by far, other recent events such as a Watercolor Workshop, a Puppet Workshop and a 3D Design Class have become a means to inspire local artists with autism.
Being an organization that runs primarily on donations and grants, the events for the community like Flow Art and Flower Power to make jewelry and glass flowers also provide part of the revenue necessary for the gallery to keep going.
The gallery is currently seeking those wanting to join as volunteers and/or sponsors. Since the sponsors will be presented on the back of the run t-shirts, those wishing representation on the shirts need to have made a commitment by May 30. The people or companies wishing to be sponsors and/or volunteers, please contact gallery director Janice Miller at 815-685-9057.