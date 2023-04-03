Piano recital students

Sixteen piano students took part in a recital on March 26 at First Christian and Living Hope Church in Watseka. First row from left, Ellie Simpson, Kate Sabol and Addy Andrews. Middle from left, Lincoln Steiner (a duet partner), Lance Hamilton, Izzy Steiner, Temp Schunke, Lily Heaton, Isaac Heaton and Ashlyn Schmid (a duet partner). Back from left, Lydia Parmenter, Seth Wittenborn, David Parmenter, Kelsey Gioja, Sophie Simpson and Lexi Willms.

 Photo submitted

Sixteen students of Pat Neal, Watseka, presented a piano recital March 26 at First Christian and Living Hope Church, Watseka.

Those taking part in the recital were Temp Schunke of Milford, Lexi Willms of Clifton, Isaac Heaton, Ashlyn Schmid and Lily Heaton, all of Cissna Park; Izzy Steiner and Lincoln Steiner, both of Buckley; Addy Andrews of Onarga; and Lydia Parmenter, Kate Sabol, Kelsey Gioja, Lance Hamilton, David Parmenter, Ellie Simpson, Seth Wittenborn and Sophie Simpson, all of Watseka.

Each year all the students participate in a piano project, with students competing in three age divisions: Early elementary, junior division and senior division. The early elementary students were to compose a song, writing all the notes and rhythms on staff paper. Junior and senior division students were to choose a familiar song, known by everyone, and write only the melody of that song on staff paper. Their chosen song is known as “theme.” Then each student wrote three variations of that theme. All three variations were very different as they were written in different key signatures; rhythms, various octaves; and major to minor keys.

