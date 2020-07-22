BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Public Library is looking for local artists and creators to participate in an upcoming virtual art showcase.
The event will air Monday, Aug. 24, on the library’s social media channels and will share the creativity of community artists and the power that art has to lift spirit and promote hope and growth, according to a press release. Artists of all ages are invited to submit a photo of their work to Cassidy at csteinke@bourbonnaislibrary.org. Artists are encouraged to submit the name of their piece, the medium, and a link to their professional website, if applicable.
Artwork will be included at the discretion of the library. For more information, call the library at 815-933-1727 or visit bourbonnaislibrary.org.
