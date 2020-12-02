A letter has been sent to the to Senate Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, requesting he “set the next hearing date within the next few weeks.” Illinois State Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, center, chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, addresses a committee hearing Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Cullerton says he has legislation ready to be filed to authorize spending for new construction at the Quincy veterans home to modernize its plumbing and eliminate the risk of Legionnaires’ disease, which has lead to the deaths of 13 residents there since 2015. Cullerton is waiting for a report from Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration set for delivery Tuesday afternoon. A preliminary report in April put total improvement costs at $278 million. (AP Photo/John O’Connor)