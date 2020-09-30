A friendly staff, a commitment to the latest technology and the promise to use the newest techniques all helped to bring Dr. Jason Franklin to the Fisher-Swale-Nicholson Eye Center.
The Fisher-Swale-Nicholson Eye Center is located at 352 Brown Blvd., Bourbonnais. The Optical Shoppe has a wide range of frames for glasses and plastic, polycarbonate, trivex and glass lenses.
Dr. Franklin, an ophthalmologist, joined the staff a year ago. A graduate in biology from the University of Virginia, he earned his medical degree from Sidney Kimmel Medical College in Philadelphia. He had his internship at Advocate Lutheran in Park Ridge and his residency in ophthalmology at Nassau University Medical Center on Long Island.
Dr. Franklin wanted to locate to the general Chicago area. His wife is from Homewood Flossmoor. He interviewed at 15 different locations, and picked Fisher-Swale-Nicholson as the best.
Fisher-Swale-Nicholson took him to their surgical center. He will be performing cataract surgery there, using the Lensar system. Lensar is a laser-assisted system to remove cataracts.
“That was one of the draws in coming here,” he says. “The result enables patients to see better without glasses.”
He says he has patients, in their 70s, who had to wear glasses all their lives. Now, after this surgery, they are glasses-free.
Dr. Franklin is doing this procedure about 10 times a week.
“We are restoring function,” he says. “People wind up seeing better than they did when they were younger.”
Dr. Franklin also works with other eye issues, including emergencies. He gives exams, and issues prescriptions for glasses. He screens patients for diabetic eye problems and macular degeneration. He performs procedures for patients who have glaucoma.
He is a member of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery and the American Academy of Ophthalmology. He has an extensive background in basic science and clinical research, including research with the retina department at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia, resulting in numerous publications.
Dr. Franklin said he had always been interested in science as a child, but it wasn’t until his second year in college that he made his decision to become a physician. His parents were role models, though they steered him away from medicine a little because they knew how demanding medical school would be. His father, Randall, is a psychologist. His mother, Sun Mi, is a psychiatrist.
In college, Dr. Franklin was also moved by volunteer work he did. He volunteered in an emergency room and in a surgical center, helping to clean rooms between surgeries. He also shadowed physicians.
He recently moved to Frankfort with his wife Frankie. They have a 14-month-old son, Howie, and are enjoying being new parents. The couple also loves to travel, and he enjoys reading, cooking, watching and playing basketball and videogames.
“I have great colleagues here,” he says of Fisher-Swale-Nicolson. “I am very happy working here and this practice has a great attitude and direction. They are as up-to-date as possible.”
