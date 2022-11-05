Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee Kultivators recently gained a broad knowledge of “The Gardens of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bradley House,” thanks to Marilou Martin, spotlighted speaker for the club’s October meeting. Along with the Kultivators, numerous guests attended, some good-naturedly calling themselves “The Marilou Martin Fan Club.”

Martin — environmentalist, naturalist and passionate gardener with more than 40 years of experience — entertained and educated her enthusiastic audience as she shared her PowerPoint presentation of photographs, which illustrated the B. Harley Bradley House’s progression of gardens from 1900 to 2022.

