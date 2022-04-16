In the mid-1880s, California’s citrus industry was facing ruin — a horde of tiny insects was literally sucking the life out of the state’s orange trees. Insecticides and other traditional control methods had no effect on the invading pest, called “cottony cushion scale.”
The man who led the efforts to save California’s 600,000 orange trees was a one-time Kankakee County farmer named Charles Valentine Riley. Considered the founder of modern entomology (the study of insects), Riley headed the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Entomology Division.
In 1886, Riley dispatched two members of his staff to California to investigate the problem and experiment with different control methods. Their efforts were unsuccessful — the infestation continued to spread in the southern California orange groves.
After research established that the scale insect (scientific name “Icerya purchasi”) was native to Australia, Riley sent an investigator to that country to look for what he called the insect’s “natural enemies.” Riley’s representative found two insects that fed on Icerya — a species of fly, and a small ladybug (beetle).
Field tests in a large California orange grove in April 1889 were won, hands down, by the ladybugs; they not only fed voraciously on the cottony cushion scale insects, but also multiplied rapidly. Within months, it became obvious that the ladybugs would virtually wipe out Icerya in the state, without creating any undesirable side effects. California’s citrus industry was saved from disaster.
In a recent Smithsonian Magazine article, “The Bug That Saved California,” author Martin J. Kernan observed, “Biological control of agricultural pests wasn’t a new concept … but it had never been tried on such a scale or when the economic stakes were so high. Riley’s eventual success launched the field of applied entomology — using bugs to protect crops — and secured his legacy as its founder.”
Charles Valentine Riley’s fascination with insects began as a small child growing up outside London, England. Collecting and displaying insects, especially butterflies and moths, was popular among both children and adults in the 1840s and 1850s. In an 1877 essay, Riley recalled carefully observing a caterpillar that was “very common in a dearly loved garden at Walton, England, where in watching its metamorphosis I first, as a child, became interested in insect life.” He was 8 or 9 years old at the time.
At age 17, Riley immigrated to America, arriving in Kankakee aboard an Illinois Central passenger train in early October 1860. He was met at the station by Charles and Mary Edwards, family friends who had settled in Kankakee County several years earlier. The young immigrant would go to work as a farmhand on the Edwards’ 200-acre livestock and grain farm located midway between Aroma and St. Anne. In addition to a herd of about 200 cattle, the Edwardses raised swine and chickens.
Life on an Illinois farm was far different from what Riley had known in England. In his comprehensive biography entitled “Charles Valentine Riley, Founder of Modern Entomology,” author W. Conner Sorensen quotes a letter Riley wrote to his grandmother in England after two months in America.
“The people about here are much more inventive and do much more for themselves which is natural as they have not the convenience they have in England, we make our own candles, soap, butter and lots of other things which I never knew how they were made, nor what with before. In fact, since I have been here I have learnt a great many things much more useful than anything I learnt before.”
In the same long letter, dated Dec. 12, 1860, Riley described his daily routine: “I get up at about day-break, light the fire, milk the cows, have breakfast, mind the cattle ’till noon, have dinner, then feed and water the cattle, then have supper and spend the evening in reading or writing.”
Although he did not mention drawing or painting as part of his daily routine, Riley was an accomplished artist, especially when recording nature subjects. In a diary he kept while on the farm, he often noted such activities as “made sketch of the farm” and “painted Mrs. Edwards’ brother.” He also continued his scientific activities, acquiring a microscope in exchange for a heifer (young female cow) he owned.
Although Riley “throughout his life … referred with pride to his years on the farm,” noted Sorensen, “the monotony of farm chores … suddenly seemed too confining to a young bachelor with ideas, talent,and ambition.” In January 1863, Charles Valentine Riley decided to leave the Kankakee County farm. He settled his financial affairs, packed up his few belongings (including the microscope) and boarded an IC train to Chicago.
He soon found employment with Prairie Farmer, the nation’s leading agricultural publication. There, he was able to make use of his writing and drawing skills in a wide range of agricultural subjects and continued studying and collecting insects.
Through scientific contacts he made while writing for Prairie Farmer, he was appointed in 1868 as the first state entomologist of Missouri. He was only 24 years of age when he accepted the Missouri position; 10 years later, he became head of the Entomology Division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
As the nation’s chief entomologist, Riley dealt with many agricultural problems caused by insects, such as locust swarms in the western states, chinch bugs infesting grain crops and cotton worms affecting a major Southern agricultural product.
He also made a major attempt (without success, however) to find a food source that would allow development of a silkworm industry in the United States. During his professional life of more than a quarter century, Riley authored more than 2,400 scientific papers and other publications.
His career was cut tragically short at the age of 51, when he died on Sept. 14, 1895, following a cycling accident near his Washington, D.C., home. Biographer W. Conner Sorensen summed up Riley’s scientific legacy: “Riley was a key player in every aspect of American entomology in its formative period. … [he] played the key role in the organization of entomologists, the popularization of entomology, entomological illustration, and chemical and biological control of insect pests.”