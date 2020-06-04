KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College will offer 18 online learning classes for kids this summer.
“These one-week classes give kids a chance to connect with other kids and actively engage their minds this summer,” said Mary Posing, KCC’s assistant dean of continuing education and career services. “The classes are very fun, all while building skills in technology.”
KCC has teamed up with Black Rocket, a company with 20 years of experience presenting classes focused on 21st century skills, to offer these at-home learning opportunities.
All of the options are available to kids ages 8-14. Each class meets online for a week, Monday through Friday. New classes start every week from June 22 to Aug. 3. Each “KidSTEM” class has immersive activities guided by live, online instructors.
Plus, there is a moderated Virtual Room for kids to engage with the instructor and interact with other participants
Descriptions and registration is online at enrole.com/kcc, searching for KidSTEM. Each description has a notation about compatible operating systems and if extra equipment — such as a webcam — is required. A technical specifications sheet is also available.
The classes and meeting dates are as follows:
• 3D Game Design with Unity: June 29-July 3 and July 12-17
• Battle Royale: Make Your First Fortnite Style Video Game: Aug. 3-7
• Code Breakers: July 6-10
• Code Your Own Adventure! Interactive Storytelling: July 27-31
• eSports Apprentice for Streamers and Gamers: June 22-26
• Inventor’s League — Prototyping for the Future: July 6-10 and July 20-24
• JavaScript Developer Jam: June 29-July 3
• Make Your First Video Game: June 22-26
• Minecraft Animators: July 13-17
• Minecraft Designers: July 20-24
• Minecraft Modders: July 27-31
• Pokémon Masters: Designers & 3D Makers Unite!, July 13-17
• Python Programmers: June 22-26 for ages 8-14 and Aug. 3-7 for ages 12-14
• ROBLOX Coders & Entrepreneurs: July 27-31
• ROBLOX Makers: July 6-10
• Rocket Kart Racers: Design a Mario Kart Style Game: July 20-24
• Video Game Animation: Aug. 3-7
• YouTube Content Creators: June 29-July 3
The classes are priced between $109 and $119, and the coupon code STEM6 can be used to save $6. Some classes might also have additional fees, as noted in the course description.
The KidSTEM summer classes are offered by KCC’s Office of Continuing Education and Career Services and do not award college credit.
For more information, call 815-802-8206.
