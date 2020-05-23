KANKAKEE — Beginning July 1, Kankakee Community College will no longer be a Head Start location.
“We have enjoyed partnering with this organization,” said Dr. Jose da Silva, KCC vice president for student affairs.
KCC students and faculty who qualified for the service for their children will have the option to attend another Head Start location in Kankakee County, according to a news release.
Child Care Resource and Referral funds assist qualified families for childcare.
The state of Illinois also has emergency funding support that students in need of childcare assistance can request.
Head Start at KCC offered a preschool program for children ages 3 to 5 beginning in August 2016.
For more information about Head Start in Kankakee County, call Kankakee School District 111 at 815-802-4954 or Kelly Battrell at 815-802-4966.
