A Kankakee Community College graduate used 3D printers to make more than 2,000 mask shields and several hundred ear savers to donate to health-care workers.
After completing KCC’s computer graphic technology program in 2018, Debra Daun now serves as the MakerLab Manager at Joliet Junior College.
“Debra is always ready to lend a helping hand and without hesitation stepped up when we were approached with this project,” said Amy Murphy, JJC dean of applied arts, workforce education and training. “I can’t thank Debra enough for her efforts and sharing her expertise with the innovative technologies that are available in our JJC MakerLab.”
The shields each take about 40 minutes to complete. The printing and cutting are being done on seven 3D printers JJC has offered for this project, plus two of Daun’s own 3D printers, while cutting is being done using the college’s laser cutter.
With these tools, Daun can produce more than 100 shields per day. She began printing the mask shields the week of March 23. They will be donated to regional health-care facilities, including the Manteno Veteran’s Home. When they are affixed to N95 protective masks, the shields extend their life. The Federal Drug Administration says the N95 mask is a critical supply, which should be reserved for use only by health-care workers.
“The demand is great and supplies in the country are sparse,” said John Bordeau, coordinator of KCC’s Computer Graphic Technology program. “The PETG 3D printing filament has a four-week wait time from the manufacturers.”
Daun also teaches a class for KCC on how to build a 3D printer, and she tutors Computer Graphic Technology students.
