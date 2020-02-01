Kankakee attorney Fred Whitmore was a fancy dresser, nattily attired in baggy red trousers above white leggings, a yellow vest crossed by a red sash, a richly embroidered open-front sea-green jacket and a yellow fez-like cap.
You might expect an outfit like that would make a man stand out from the crowd.
Fred Whitmore stood out, however, only by reason of being at the head of a group of almost two dozen men who were wearing colorful costumes identical to his. He was the captain of Kankakee’s Riverview Guards, a militia unit composed of young men who enjoyed fancy uniforms, military-style drill and marching in parades.
On June 9, 1892, the Kankakee Gazette reported that “A largely-attended and spirited meeting of the young men interested in the project for organizing an independent military company was held at the courthouse and the initial steps were taken which will secure for Kankakee a crack organization if the financial aid can be secured ... it is understood that from $1,200 to $1,500 will be required to put the organization on its feet.”
The membership of the Riverview Guards was drawn from the community’s young professionals and businessmen, such as Whitmore (attorney), Charles Livingston (newspaperman), Will Schneider (insurance and savings and loan executive), Irvin W. Powell (photographer), Andy Kerr Jr. (hardware merchant) and Bird Plante (clothier).
In August, two months after the Guards’ organizational meeting, the Gazette reported on their progress: “The Riverview Guards are drilling right along at their armory on West Court street. Their rifles arrived last Friday and are satisfactory to the command. Their gorgeous uniforms will be here this week, and Knecht and Company [Kankakee’s leading tailors] predict … that Kankakee will have the best dressed military command in the country.”
Those “gorgeous uniforms” were patterned after those worn in the Civil War by a New York unit known as the Ellsworth Zouaves. The Ellsworth unit’s colorful attire had, in turn, been based on those of a regiment of the French Army recruited from Berber tribesmen in France’s North African colonies.
There was another Kankakee militia group, organized about the same time as the Guards, which was referred to in the Gazette only as “the Zouaves.” No description of their uniforms survives, but they were likely similar to those of the Guards.
A feature of the 1892 County Fair was a drill competition involving Kankakee’s three militia units: the Riverview Guards, the Zouaves and Company L, 3rd Infantry, of the Illinois National Guard. The winner would receive an “elegant United States silk flag … richly ornamented with gold fringe.”
The Gazette reported the results of the Sept. 16 competition: “Hearty and well-won applause greeted the Riverview Guards at the close of the competitive drill as the beautiful silk flag was presented to this company. The fair has produced numerous surprises this year, but hardly one more pronounced than the efficiency displayed by the guards, both in their marching and the manual … the movements being executed with such precision and vim as to win the admiration from the friends of the other companies.”
Probably the highlight of the Riverview Guards’ existence was being invited to march in a huge “Civic Parade” in downtown Chicago as part of the dedication ceremonies for the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition. Although the Exposition would not actually open until May 1893, the dedication ceremonies were held on Oct. 20-22, 1892 (celebrating the 400th anniversary of Columbus’ voyage to America).
The Guards were among 80,000 marchers taking part in the nearly three-hour-long parade. “In the great civic parade at Chicago,” noted the Gazette, “our Riverview Guards were the recipients of continuous applause along the line. They marched in a double platoon, with colors in the center and bugler behind. Their line was good and their step perfect. Kankakee has good reason to be proud of them.”
Chicago newspapers also favorably commented on the Guards’ performance and the crowd’s reception, although one reported that their costumes “gave them a foreign look, which deceived many people who confidently informed their neighbors that they were the bodyguard of some European ambassador.”
Interest in the militia companies seemed to fade in the mid-1890s; Company L of the Illinois National Guard was disbanded, and the Zouaves were never again mentioned in the Gazette. The Riverview Guards remained in existence for several more years. In both 1895 and 1896, they were granted “permission to drill and parade with arms, but without ammunition” by the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard.
What was probably the final newspaper mention of Kankakee’s Riverview Guards was in the Chicago Tribune of Dec. 17, 1896. A short news item read, “The Riverview Guards, a private military company composed of leading young businessmen of this city, has passed resolutions urging the President and Congress to recognize the belligerency of Cuba. If necessary to sustain the position of the United States by an appeal to arms the guards stand ready to offer their services.”
The Guards’ services were apparently not needed, and the group likely disappeared not long afterward. Two years later, one of the Guards’ former competitors, Co. L, 3rd Infantry of the Illinois National Guard (which had disbanded in 1893) was revived and mustered into active service during the Spanish-American War.
