What does it mean to you to know that you are part of the team with the most females in the department’s history?
“It means that KPD is not afraid of change and continues to be diverse within the department. KPD is not closed-minded about having women on the force, and I greatly appreciate that. It means that we as a department will continue to grow.” — Natisha Brantley
“It is so exciting that our department has 10 wonderful and beautiful female police officers. Each one of us brings something different that the department needs. I’m not sure about anyone else, but I get excited when I get to work with other female police officers on my shift. It is comforting and makes the shift go by faster because I have someone that I can confide in and talk to about other things such as nail designs, fashion, kids, etc., and not just law enforcement! I try to encourage more females to pursue a career in law enforcement because females can assist in creating a wonderful relationship between the police and community. We also can do everything male officers can do. I am hopeful that more police departments will continue to increase the hiring of females and promoting more female police officers to higher ranks.” — Melvina Calvin-Edwards
“I consider myself lucky to be a part of such a diverse department that supports females in law enforcement. I’m excited to get to be a part of this department’s history and to continue to pave the path for more females to step up and do a job that isn’t necessarily the easiest.” — Jordan Coash
“I feel pretty proud of the department. It’s nice to see more women working in the field, adding more women creates a more diverse crew. I feel that the city has become more progressive over the years and I’m sure we will see that continue.” — Morgen Golden
“I know many female law enforcement officers throughout the state who are the only female within their department. I also know many departments that do not have one female law enforcement officer employed. I am proud that KPD is the local department with the most female law enforcement officers and I am glad to see more females applying at all departments.” — Lacie Harsy
“It is a great feeling to be a part of a department that has so many females.” — Caitlin Krull
“Being a part of the team with the most females in the department’s history gives me motivation to encourage others just like me. I want to inspire females to believe that they can achieve anything they put their minds to. We have a strong team of brave and determined women. I am so excited that my sisters in blue can continue to give it our all and make the changes that are needed to better our community.” — Jacqueline Mendez
“I am honored to be a member of the Kankakee Police Department. More so, I am honored to work side-by-side with the most female police officers our department has ever had. Together we will accomplish great things for Kankakee. It has only just begun!” — Jennifer Schoon
“I believe females bring a different perspective on policing and, in a city so diverse as Kankakee, it’s great to see how us as females have helped improve the city’s outlook on police.” — Carlee Small