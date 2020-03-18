KANKAKEE — After the dust had settled from Tuesday's primary election, Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson reported Wednesday that 17,919 of the 66,206 county's registered voters cast ballots. That's a 27 percent turnout.
“Tuesday’s turnout was a fair picture of the county as a whole in turnout," Hendrickson said.
He said that officials reported no voting issues during Tuesday’s primary election in Kankakee County, with about 1,000 voters casting ballots per hour throughout the day.
Concerns over the coronavirus likely kept some voters at home and also led to the relocation of one polling place.
“That was a tough decision people had to make,” Hendrickson said. "There is your civic duty to vote and there is civil obedience with officials asking people to stay home due to the coronavirus."
Concerns over the coronavirus caused a shortage of election judges. Hendrickson said he was thankful for 10 Kankakee High School students who answered the call for help put out on Facebook and became election judges.
“Those students got to see democracy in action,” Hendrickson said.
This year's turnout was down from 2016, but up from 2012.
In 2016, a hotly contested presidential race for both the Democrats and Republicans drove voters to the polls, with 40.8 percent (25,982 of 63,673) of registered voters casting a ballot. In 2012, Hendrickson said, there were just 12,000 ballots cast in the primary.
