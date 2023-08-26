Kankakee Community College has accepted $250,000 obtained through a legislative appropriation supported by the efforts of Illinois Sen. Patrick Joyce.

“Right now, we see a misalignment between the skills in our workforce and the opportunities in our local economy,” said Dr. Michael Boyd, KCC’s president, in a news release.

“We are going to use these resources to bridge this gap. This funding will play a pivotal role in advancing Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education and positively impacting workforce development in Kankakee County and the region.

