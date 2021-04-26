KANKAKEE — Kankakee baseball coach Tony Sykes and softball coach Allie Fox returned to their alma mater last year before the 2020 spring sports season was canceled due to COVID-19. The canceled season pushed both coaches chances at their first home victories back a year later than normal, but both teams made up for the lengthy delay by each winning 10-run rule victories in Southland Athletic Conference matchups against Bloom Monday.
"It's wonderful — I didn't think I would enjoy it as much as I do," Sykes said. "The emotion hasn't gotten too high or too low though, [Kankakee baseball] is just a part of me."
Their paths to early victories were much different, however, as the softball team had to sweat out a close game until the fifth inning, where the Kays turned a 2-2 tie into a 12-2 victory by the time the sixth inning rolled around. After Breanna Lamie scored on a wild pitch to break the tie, senior catcher and pitcher Hailey Lamie and Emily Glogowski each smoked two-run doubles to propel the Kays to continue their onslaught until reaching the 10-run victory.
"I told Hailey, 'You're a senior, this is your moment,' and she came up big," Fox said. "That burst [Bloom's] bubble a bit and we kinda got that nervousness out."
A hefty wind from the south to the north meant the wind blew in from right field on the softball diamond. While a breeze inward is usually to a pitcher's benefit, Fox credited both her pitcher, Glogowski, and catcher, Hailey Lamie, for battling a wind so nasty it actually posed a threat as more of a determinant than benefit at times.
"Every two pitches we were turning our backs with dust coming at us," Fox said. "With Hailey behind the plate and Emily pitching, I have to give them the most credit, because they had to dial in every pitch."
Over on the baseball diamond, that same wind blew out to left field, but by the time the Kays smacked out 14 runs between the third and fourth innings in their 19-4, four-inning, 15-run rule win, most balls, like a two-run Sammie Williams homer to center in the third, were hit so hard the wind didn't need to do much aiding.
"Kankakee baseball is a little different now," Sykes said. "We have guys that can hit, they put it work in and they take it seriously, not just during the season, but in the offseason too."
Camden Kearney had two triples as part of his three-hit, four-run day. Williams, Jairus Harris, Camden Lonberger, Jaeden Harris and Jason Moore each had two hits apiece for the Kays, who also got a four-inning complete game from Jaeden Harris. The sophomore righty struck out seven and allowed four earned runs.
"He's a young guy and there aren't too many sophomores who can pitch on the varsity level," Sykes said. "He's got that determination and confidence to go out there and do it."
The baseball team improved to 5-2 on the year, while the softball team's win was the first of the season, propelling them to 1-2 on the year.
"I think sometimes I get so emotional because I’ve been in this position before," Fox said. "I want them to win so bad and it’s such a great feeling. You can’t even explain how it feels.
UP NEXT
The softball team has another Southland Athletic Conference game at Rich Township at 4:30 p.m. today. The baseball team is back in action Wednesday at Thornwood at 4:30 p.m.