KANKAKEE — Kankakee police continue to investigate the Dec. 4 drive-by shooting that left one man dead and his 8-year-old daughter wounded.
“Numerous persons have been interviewed and the investigation is ongoing,” Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said.
Patrick Chism, 32, of Bourbonnais, was shot and killed just before 2 p.m. Friday as he sat in a parked vehicle in the 1300 block of West Station Street in Kankakee. Police say a car described as a gray Nissan sedan drove past and shot into the victim’s car, hitting both Chism and his daughter. Chism later died at a Kankakee hospital.
A person who knew both victims had taken the young girl from the scene to a local hospital for treatment, according to a press release from the city. Her injuries were not believed to be life threatening at the time of the incident, and Kosman said Wednesday that he was told the girl was doing well.
There have been 10 homicides in Kankakee County in 2020, with eight having occurred within the city of Kankakee.
This latest incident in the city sparked an outcry from the community. A few days after the shooting, several members of the public questioned city officials on what they’re doing to deal with gun violence.
At the conclusion of Monday’s council meeting, Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said violence is a part of all communities. She said the answer is not hiring more police, nor is it purchasing more equipment.
“It’s systemic. It’s about finding solutions,” she said noting she and many others will continue to work toward finding answers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!