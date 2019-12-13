Give and take in Bradley?
Would Bradley residents be willing to pay more at stores through higher sales taxes if it meant a reduction or elimination of village property taxes? A binding referendum is expected to be on the March ballot asking that question.
Best of the best
Our sports department is ready to announce its Player of the Year and All-Area Football team. Who will make the cut for the 2019 line-up?
Put the phone down
Driving and texting continues to be a battle for police. But, they’ll have new weapons in the fight thanks to legislation going into effect in 2020. The new law imposes hefty fines if you crash while using your phone.
The view from Hotel Kankakee
History columnist Jack Klasey takes you back to 1926, when the Hotel Kankakee opened for business. Standing at seven stories, the hotel billed itself as “The Best Downstate Hotel in Illinois.”
New voices in activism
They were children themselves when they lost siblings, friends and schoolmates in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Too young to comprehend the massacre, they spent years in shock and denial. Seven years later, some are emerging as new voices for school safety and gun violence prevention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!