A musician and a storyteller
Taking snapshots from history, Lee Murdock’s songs summon the listener to take a front-row seat, to look through the eyes and into the hearts of individuals who have shaped the heritage on and around the Great Lakes.
Teddy bears for others
A young boy in Manteno has spent much of the past year collecting teddy bears to help brighten the Christmas of children in need. The YWCA in Kankakee will help him distribute the more than 100 stuffed animals.
A game for all to play
Hailed by many as “The Father of Black Baseball,” Andrew “Rube” Foster had connections to Kankakee. Foster played a pivotal role in creating opportunities for black players in the early 1900s.
The race for 40th
With the 2020 primary election on the horizon, the race for the 40th District is heating up. Find out who is seeking the former State Sen. Toi Hutchinson’s previous position.
Under new leadership
Learn what changes are in store for United Way of Kankakee County as new executive director Kerstin Rust takes the helm in the Think Section.
