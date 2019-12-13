Never too late for ice cream
Just because National Ice Cream Day was on Friday, that doesn’t mean you can’t still partake in one of America’s favorite desserts. Such a favorite in fact that the U.S. ranks as one of the Top 3 countries in the world for ice cream consumption.
About 1.4 billion gallons of ice cream and related frozen desserts are produced annually in the U.S. It’s an $11 billion industry that supports 26,000 direct jobs and generates $1.6 billion in direct wages.
Plain consumers
The average American consumes more than 23 pounds of ice cream per year. But what’s the favorite flavor for all that ice cream? Vanilla. Plain ole vanilla. It beat out chocolate, cookies n’ cream, mint chocolate chip and chocolate chip cookie dough, which round out the Top 5 flavors.
Somehow strawberry is all the way down to No. 8 on the list.
An ice cream Mecca
Illinois is lucky enough to find itself in the region with the most successful ice cream market. Ice cream makers and retailers say the states that make up the Great Lakes region (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin) are the sweet spot for sales.
A beautiful accident
The waffle cone was an invention of a necessity. At the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis, an ice cream vendor ran out of cones. There was a waffle stand nearby and together, they thought to mold the waffles into cones and use them to serve the ice cream.
Needless to say, it was a hit with fairgoers and has been a staple ever since.
Only for the rich
Ice cream used to be a luxury dessert that only the richest and most elite could afford to enjoy. That’s because the price of imported ingredients and costs associated with cold storage. It remained that way until the late 1800s.
