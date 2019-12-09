Long-standing tradition
As Christmas continues to inch closer, there’s another holiday happening today: Christmas Card Day. The day honors Sir Henry Cole, of England. Cole is largely credited with creating the first commercial Christmas Card in London in 1843. The first card read, “A Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to You.”
Becoming an American tradition
Printer and lithographer Louis Prang brought Christmas card production to the United States — specifically to his workshop in Boston, Mass. — in 1875. By 1881, he was printing more than 5 million Christmas cards annually.
Over-achieving card sender
In December 1975, Werner Erhard, of San Francisco, set a world record for sending the most Christmas cards in a single year. He sent 62,824 cards. Standard postage in 1975 for that many cards would have run $8,167.12. In today’s dollars, that comes to $30,783.76.
Many companies involved
We have all heard of Hallmark, but it is hardly the only company that makes Christmas cards. The Greeting Card Association says more than 3,000 companies publish greeting cards in the United States. Christmas cards account for about $2.25 billion in annual sales.
Coolidge 1st president to take part
President Calvin Coolidge sent the first official White House Christmas greeting to the nation in 1927, penning a card on White House stationary that was reproduced in newspapers around the country.
