Out of nowhere
In 2016, Billie Eilish became an overnight sensation — literally. An unknown dancer and musician of just 14 years of age — born on this day in 2001 — she uploaded her song “Ocean Eyes” to the streaming platform SoundCloud for her dance teacher. She woke up the next morning to learn she had gone viral.
A meteoritic rise on social media
It didn’t take long before it seemed as if everyone was talking about the artist, and her social media climb was nothing short of impressive. In just one year, she racked up 15 million followers on Instagram. All those people follow an account named as a joke when Billie was 10 — @wherearetheavocados.
Success at a young age
When her debut album hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2019, she became the first artist born in the 21st century to do so. By doing so when she was just 17 years old, the debut also made her the youngest No. 1 album holder since Britney Spears in 1999. Today, as she celebrates her 18th birthday, she already has been streamed more than a billion times on digital platforms.
Dressing to not impress
The singer-songwriter’s often outlandish wardrobe choices are more than a fashion statement. She often wears hugely over-sized clothing because she wants to prevent people from body shaming her.
Internet outs her syndrome
In late 2018, videos began surfacing on the internet of compilations of the 16-year-old’s physical “tics” and speculating at their cause. The artist took to social media to respond, divulging she has Tourette’s Syndrome. She said she didn’t plan to share that part of her life because she didn’t want it to define her or her career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!