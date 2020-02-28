SPRINGFIELD — As people worry about the negative effects that electronic cigarettes and vaping pens might have on users’ health, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is worried about the damage caused by discarded vaping devices.
A three-member team at the state agency is working on ways to prevent toxic materials in used e-cigarettes and vaping pens from polluting the environment and damaging human health.
The idea came a few months ago from James Jennings, an IEPA employee who works on the project and manages waste reduction and compliance.
Interns Caleb Froidcoeur and Brock Titlow began researching the scope of the problem to see how the IEPA can work with vape shops, retail organizations and local governments to figure out the best ways to dispose of materials.
“Electronic cigarettes themselves are able to be classified as electronic waste because there’s a battery in them,” Froidcoeur said, “and they also fall into the hazardous waste category because of residual nicotine. That kind of poses a unique problem because they don’t fall into just one category.”
A toxic problem
E-cigarettes and vaping pens contain many different kinds of materials, each with their own waste regulations. E-cigarettes, which are small, disposable and closely resemble regular cigarettes, contain a battery, nicotine cartridge and a metal atomizer that turns the nicotine liquid into vapor.
Vape pens are larger and more sophisticated, containing a rechargeable battery, tank for liquid, electronic display screen, vaporizing coil and various other metal, electronic, glass or plastic pieces. Another product is disposable vape pods, which are shaped like flash drives and sold by brands like Juul.
Because of a lack of information and the unintuitive disposal of these products, users often throw used vaping pens in the trash and in some cases litter used e-cigarettes and nicotine pods.
“Everyone’s walked down a sidewalk and seen cigarette butts everywhere,” Titlow said. “What we don’t want to happen is to have Juul pods be the next cigarette butt on the ground.”
Other than the obvious issue of littering, residual nicotine and batteries pose a toxic hazard to humans and animals.
Educating the public
The team’s first goal is to inform users of best disposal practices.
“Addressing that education gap right now is the biggest concern of ours,” Jennings said.
Though in the early stages of drafting a plan, the team is looking at creating fact sheets to be posted online and at vape shops. They’re also thinking of providing shops with brochures or information packets to give to customers.
Getting vape shops involved
One thing that gives the team hope is the significant overlap between environmentally conscious people and vapers. Jennings said research shows people younger than 40 years old are more inclined to take additional steps to recycle things properly.
Sharpe says his battery collection program is popular, and some customers have even brought in used batteries from power tools.
“There are surprisingly a lot of people who actually care about that,” he said.
After publishing educational materials, the IEPA team hopes to work with vape shops to draw up concrete disposal methods. Early ideas include shops dismantling used vape pens and separating the components to be disposed of properly, or organizing nicotine packet collection days.
“If we can get others to realize the opportunities that are out there for partnering with us or battery recyclers, the more we can get to do that, the better,” Titlow said.
