When the prep sports season begins next month, it will look much different in Illinois than it ever has before.
The Illinois High School Association announced major changes to the 2020-21 sports schedule Wednesday, chief among them moving football from its traditional fall season, along with girls volleyball and boys soccer, to the spring. The move also includes changing the calendar from three seasons to four abbreviated seasons, meaning student-athletes will be competing in IHSA-sanctioned sports through the entire month of June.
Hours after Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a bold plan in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Public Health, the IHSA released the new schedule that came as a result of Wednesday's board of directors meeting.
Boys and girls golf and cross country, as well as girls tennis and girls swimming and diving are all considered lower-risk in Pritzker's guidelines and will go on as scheduled, with practices beginning on August 10.
The fall season is set to end on October 17. The winter sports season, which consists of boys and girls basketball, boys swimming and diving, wrestling, cheerleading, dance, girls gymnastics and boys and girls bowling, will start November 16 and end February 13, 2021.
Boys gymnastics, boys and girls water polo and girls badminton will join football, girls volleyball and boys soccer in a spring season that spans February 15, 2021 through May 1, 2021.
The new summer season will be comprised of baseball, softball, boys and girls track and field, girls soccer, boys volleyball, boys and girls lacrosse and boys tennis. The summer season will start May 3, 2021 and conclude June 26, 2021.
The new plan is pending approval of the Illinois Department of Public Health, which has worked with the IHSA along the way as guidelines and updates have come throughout the summer. IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a press release Wednesday that the situation and schedule could change yet again.
“This plan, like nearly every aspect of our current lives, remains fluid,” Anderson said. “Changes may come, and if they do, we will be agile while putting safety and students first. It was important that we provide a framework today for our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and officials to begin preparing for the 2020-21 school year.”
The press release also mentioned that per the IDPH guidelines Pritzker announced, fall sports will initially be limited to conference opponents and opponents in the same geographical area. The IHSA also said that updates in regards to schedules will be released in the coming weeks.
Anderson said that despite the difficult situation, the board of directors were able to find a solution that allows participants a safe chance to compete in their sports.
“I applaud our Board of Directors for choosing a model that allows every student-athlete the opportunity for a modified season,” Anderson said. “Based on our recent conversations, it is our expectation that today’s plan meets all of IDPH’s safety guidelines and will be approved.”
The full list of the IDPH's new guidelines can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!