There have been plenty of twists and turns before and there will potentially be more to come, but as of Wednesday, high school athletes in Illinois know when they'll be able to play.
The Illinois High School Association released a sports calendar for the rest of the school year at the conclusion of Wednesday’s board of directors meeting, with all 20 remaining sports in the 2020-21 school year finding room on the uber-condensed schedule.
The Daily Journal will be live-tweeting updates this evening as the story develops. Scroll down to get the latest news on this story.
"We understood the high level of anticipation surrounding today's announcement, along with the scrutiny that will accompany it," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said. "Ultimately, the board adhered to its stated goals throughout the pandemic: providing an opportunity for every IHSA student-athlete to compete safely this year and maximizing opportunities for traditional IHSA spring sports after they lost their entire season a year ago.”
The most notable date is for basketball, which has been classified as a high-risk sport and was limited to team practices as recently as last week by the Illinois Department of Public Health, may begin practices immediately and games may begin after seven days of practice for all sports. That means the season may start as early as next week, joining low-risk winter sports boys and girls bowling, competitive dance and cheerleading, boys swimming and diving, girls gymnastics and girls badminton.
The winter sports season will end on March 13. There will only be state postseason series’ for competitive cheer and dance and those will be conducted virtually, although the IHSA also has a to be determined date set for a potential state series for badminton.
There will be an overlap between the winter and spring seasons. Boys soccer will be the first spring sport to kick off, with practices set to begin on March 1. The football season will begin shortly after, with the first practice date set for March 3 and the first date of competition set for March 13. The boys soccer season ends April 17 and the football season will end April 24, both without a postseason.
There won’t be a postseason for either sport, nor will there be for volleyball, which begins practice March 8 and joins football with an April 24 end date. Boys gymnastics will begin March 15 and end May 22 while boys and girls water polo will also begin March 15 and will extend through May 29. There are to be determined dates set for postseason state series’ for both.
The summer season will begin practice April 5, when baseball, softball, girls soccer, boys and girls track and field, boys and girls lacrosse, boys tennis and boys volleyball all begin. Those sports all have to be determined state series dates and have a season end date set for June 19.
Wrestling will be the last sport to begin with a start date of April 19. The wrestling season will not have a state series and will end June 12.
Anderson recognized that some overlapping issues could pose issues for certain schools, but that the IHSA’s final decision was in the best interest of all involved.
“I recognize that many schools and coaches could likely offer a tweak here or there that would have, in their opinion, made it “better” for their school or sport,” Anderson said. “Our board faced an impossible task with a litany of factors. They were conscientious in considering every possibility and I believe their decisions today are a positive step for the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of our students.
“We are excited to channel our energy into creating as many positive experiences for Illinois high school students as we can between now and the end of this extraordinary school year."