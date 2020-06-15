The Cissna Park boys basketball team huddles together before its IHSA Class 1A State Semifinal game against Central A&M at Carver Arena in Peoria two seasons ago. The IHSA State Finals will no longer be held in Peoria, as it was announced Monday that the tournament will return to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 2021, the location of the tournament from 1919-1995.