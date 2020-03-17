Two health-care facilities in Kankakee County have updated their visitor guidelines and restricted access to patients who are hospitalized.
Effective immediately, Riverside Medical Center leaders say they have initiated new visitor guidelines to protect patients, staff and visitors. Patients in the hospital will only be allowed to have one visitor at a time. This applies to the following areas of the hospital: emergency department, inpatient rooms, intensive care unit (ICU), outpatient surgery, and labor and delivery.
No one age 17 or younger will be allowed to visit hospitalized patients at this time, according to the guidelines posted on the facility's website. These policies will be strictly enforced.
At Amita Health St. Mary's Hospital, new temporary visitor restrictions are now in place until further notice. The restrictions include no more than two visitors per patient at one time and no visitors with symptoms of respiratory illness. Those restricted from visiting patients will include anyone how has recently returned from traveling abroad on a cruise ship or returning since Feb. 28 from a country the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has designated as "high risk."
Exceptions will be determined case by case with Infection Control and/or a nursing supervisor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!