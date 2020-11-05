Country Financial, through its agent Randy Van Fossan, recently awarded a $2,500 grant to area police departments to help with defibrillator supplies. From left, Randy Van Fossan of Country Financial; Deputy Police Chief Willie Hunt of the Kankakee Police; Commander Brent Barie of the Bourbonnais Police; Lt. Phil Trudeau of the Bradley Police; and Teresa Trudeau of Country Financial, who is also Lt. Phil Trudeau’s mother.