The following are the locations for Illinois 37 dispensaries:
- 3C Joliet, 1627 Rock Creek Blvd., Joliet, 60431 815-773-9300
- Columbia Care IL, 4758 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, 60630 312-948-9082
- Dispensary 33, 5001 N. Clark St., Chicago, 60640 312-620-3333
- EarthMed, 852 S. Westgate St., Addison, 60101 630-607-0796
- Greenhouse Group, 2400 W. U.S. Route 6, Morris, 60450 815-873-6047
- Harbory, 8195 Express Drive, Marion, 62959 618-969-8217
- Herbal Remedies Dispensary, 4440 Broadway Suite A, Quincy, 62305 217-214-6337
- Illinois Supply and Provisions/HCI Alternatives, 1014 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville, 62234 618-381-9229
- Illinois Supply and Provisions/HCI Alternatives, 628 E. Adams St., Springfield, 62701 217-679-3283
- MedMen Evanston, 1804 Maple Ave., Evanston, 60201
- MedMen, Oak Park 1132 Lake St., Oak Park, 60301 708-665-3143
- Midway Dispensary, 5648 S. Archer Ave., Chicago, 60638 872-267-7038
- Mission Illinois, 8554 S. Commercial Ave., Chicago, 60617 833-768-4357
- MOCA | Modern Cannabis, 2847 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago, 60647 773-722-6622
- Nature's Treatment of Illinois, 973 Tech Drive, Milan, 61264 309-283-1642
- NuMed Chicago, 1308 W. North Ave., Chicago, 60642 773-687-8480
- NuMed East Peoria, 504 Riverside Drive, East Peoria, 61611 309-839-1330
- NuMed Urbana, 105 E. University Ave., Urbana, 61801 217-607-2867
- Rise Canton, 3104 N. Main St., Canton, 61520 309-647-9333
- Rise Joliet, 2903 Colorado Ave., Joliet, 60431
- Rise Mundelein, 1325 Armour Blvd., Mundelein, 60060 847-616-8966
- Sunnyside Dispensary - Champaign, 1704 S. Neil St., Suite C, Champaign, 61820 217-305-4009
- Sunnyside Dispensary - Elmwood Park, 7955 W. Grand Ave., Elmwood Park, 60707 708-402-8975
- Sunnyside Dispensary - Lakeview, 3812 N. Clark St., Chicago, 60613 773-820-7280
- Sunnyside Dispensary - Rockford, 2696 McFarland Road, Rockford, 60117 815-315-0090
- The Herbal Care Center, 1301 S. Western Ave., Chicago, 60608 773-724-4200
- Thrive Anna 87 Richview Drive, Anna, 62906 618-715-0887
- Thrive Harrisburg, 105 N. Veterans Drive, Harrisburg, 62946 618-715-0882
- Trinity Compassionate Care Centers, 3125 N. University, Suite B, Peoria, 61604 309-863-2122
- Verilife, 161 S. Lincolnway St., Suite 301, North Aurora, 60542
- Verilife, 4104 N. Columbus St., Ottawa, 61350 815-324-9189
- Verilife, 1335 Lakeside Drive, Unit 4, Romeoville, 60446 630-359-3213
- Windy City Cannabis, 1137 W. 175th St., Homewood, 60430 312-874-7040
- Windy City Cannabis, 8340 S. Roberts Road, Justice, 60458 312-874-7040
- Windy City Cannabis, 2535 Veterans Drive, Posen, 60469 312-874-7040
- Windy City Cannabis, 11425 S. Harlem Ave., Worth 312-874-7040
- Zen Leaf Chicago, 6428 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
