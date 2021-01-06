The Center for Performing Arts’ 25th Anniversary Season looks different from what executive director Lana Rogachevskaya, her staff and advisory board originally envisioned.

“Instead of welcoming thousands of visitors to our beautiful, state-of-the-art, 1,171-seat venue, we are welcoming visitors to our YouTube page,” said Rogachevskaya in a news release.

While the platform and experience is different, the Center remains committed to its vision of bringing together diverse artists and audiences to create experiences and memories that activate compassion and transform the world.

