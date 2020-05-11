Gov. J.B. Pritzker has told State Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst he is “taking under serious consideration’’ an appeal to separate Kankakee County and the surrounding region from the Chicago area in a plan to reopen the state as the coronavirus pandemic eases.
Our response to the governor: Please do.
Parkhurst, a Kankakee Republican, described herself as “blindsided’’ when she learned of a plan which would lump her 79th District with the Chicago region in a segmented plan to reopen the state. Logic holds that this segment would be the last to open because the vast majority of COVID-19 cases can be found in Chicago and Cook County.
In a letter to Pritzker, Parkhurst pointed out that 92 percent of the COVID-19 cases in Illinois (the number surpassed 70,000 last week) can be found in Chicago and the surrounding area. Meanwhile, less than 1 percent of the cases can be found in Kankakee County, Grundy County and southeastern Will County, the areas she represents.
What this seemingly means is that while other parts of the state reopen, the restrictions will remain in place locally, not because of the situation here, but the one that exists in Chicago. Merchants will face a longer period of remaining closed and suffer even more financially. Their suffering will be further shared by the residents of the area.
Obviously, a safe and responsible reopening must occur, and Parkhurst said she has been working with local leaders to accomplish it. What this means is that when the time finally comes, we will be ready.
Governor, don’t make us wait until Chicago reaches that point. We are clearly different. Make the necessary change to acknowledge the difference.
