Fire districts say staffing at a critical low
Officials with a local fire district say their department is in a staffing crisis. Other area departments are suffering the same problem and have joined forces to look for solutions.
Holiday concert features a musical tale
The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra, Acting Out Theatre Company and the Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony will come together for an annual holiday concert. The show features a musical tale of two children as they journey to the North Pole to assure that Santa has received their Christmas list.
Choosing between right and wrong
When presented with an opportunity to benefit you but it comes via less than scrupulous actions, would you proceed?
Get away without the stress of driving
If a fear of driving makes you put your love of discovering new places on hold, modern methods of transportation may help you regain your sense of adventure. Find out how to discover Southern California without ever getting behind the wheel.
A lifetime together
A Kankakee couple is celebrating 60 years of marriage. Also, a young couple gets engaged and another says "I do."
