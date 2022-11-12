United Way logo
United Way

The recent economic climate has accelerated a 10-year decline in contributions to the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties and forced us — along with our partners — to find new ways to meet the essential needs of residents in Kankakee and Iroquois counties, even as those needs skyrocket.

United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties is a 501©(3) charitable organization, governed by a local board of directors who live and work in Kankakee and Iroquois counties. Contributions to our organization help fund 40 local programs focused on improving the health, education and financial stability of our neighbors.

This funding is made entirely possible by local community support and donations from individuals and local businesses, enabling our partners in Kankakee and Iroquois counties to assist 1 in 4 local residents last year.

