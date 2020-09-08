There were no fans in the stands or relays in the pool, but that didn't stop the longstanding tradition of the girls swimming and diving All-City meet from taking place at Bradley-Bourbonnais Tuesday, where the host Boilermakers got pivotal contributions from their young guns and stable veterans to knock off Kankakee by an 81-53 score.
"This whole season has just literally been a day-by-day thing," Boilers coach Jena Dudek said. "At the beginning of the year, we told them to treat every meet like it could be their last meet.
"And Kankakee’s always a big rival of ours, so the fact that we were able to compete against them at home and have the opportunity to win, it’s great."
Not even the hundreds of thousands of gallons of water in the pool could put out the fire that was the Boilers in the early going, as the home team took home first place in the first seven events of the evening.
"Props to Jena and her program, the kids look great," Kays coach Scott Teeters said of the Boilers. "Their kids were aggressive, they were strong and they finished strong."
And five of those victories went to the sophomore trio of Sam Tomic, Mia Mulder and Abby Betterton. Tomic narrowly defeated the Kay's Tess Richey in both the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly in the first All-City win of her career.
Tomic said that despite the tight battles with Richey, she just had to keep running her race.
“I try and tell myself to just go, that it doesn’t really matter what’s going on next to me," Tomic said. "It’s just myself and I need to just go.”
Fellow sophomore Mia Mulder also picked up a pair of wins, coming from behind in the 200-yard individual medley and setting a personal record of 5:54.36 in the 500-yard freestyle.
Dudek said that Mulder's feat in the 500 free was the goal she set for her sophomore swimmer before the season started.
“We’ve been working on it in practice and she came in hungry," Dudek said. "I told her to swim her race, work every turn and watch her breathing.
"It was awesome and I’m so excited for her.”
Mulder said that after last year's six-point loss in All-City, the strong effort the Boilers showed Tuesday was needed.
“Since we lost by barely anything last time, it was very important to get this win," Mulder said. "It was a lot more nerve-wracking than all the other meets because since last year was so close, we had to beat them this year.”
Aside from Betterton's victory in the 100-yard freestyle, the Boilers got their other two wins from two senior leaders in diver Sydney Quiroz and Sydney Kane, who picked up the win in the 50-yard freestyle.
Without a true state postseason this year and the subtraction of some larger invitationals, the prestige of All-City was even higher this year for Kane.
"I’ve been aiming for state for a long time, and without this year, this meet is one that we had to get to go out with a bang," Kane said. "It was really important to get this win.”
And for Kane, it was good to see the proof that she'll be leaving the program in good hands after she graduates, as her, Betterton (a sophomore) and Avary Tomic (a freshman) swept a pair of top-three finishes.
“When me and Abby Betterton and Avary Tomic took first, second and third in the 50 free and then in the 100 free we took first, second and third again, it was so awesome," Kane said. "To see a freshman and sophomore work up to that level is awesome.”
As stout as the Boilers were, the Kays were rewarded for their hard work by taking wins in the final two events. Richey was able to enact revenge and top Sam Tomic in the 100-yard backstroke as the two did battle for the third time on the evening.
After the meet, Dudek was as complimentary of Richey as she was her own swimmers.
"I’ve been watching Tess for the past few years and she’s a really great swimmer and super great competitor," Dudek said. "I knew Kankakee was going to be really strong, so I wanted to make our roster really strong and put our girls up against their top girls and make it competitive.
"It’s just exciting to see two competitors really go at it and battle.”
Richey's day was even more impressive when considering it was her first meet since a meniscus injury last season.
"Tess, that was a really good swim out of her," Teeters said. "She hasn’t even raced in a year and she raced four events...
"She was a little bit careful, just didn’t know how hard to push coming off surgery," Teeters continued. "But as she came on, she got a lot better and we’re gonna get a lot better."
Nora Juranich ended the night with a victory in the 100-yard breaststroke, ending the night on a high note for the Kays in their first meet of the season. After not being able to get into their pool until a month ago, Teeters said that much like how they improved as the night went on Tuesday, his team figures to improve as the season goes on.
"We’re pretty happy with the techniques and the way the kids did races," Teeters said. "We just need to get more training and more races.”
UP NEXT
The Boilers will be back at home Thursday to take on Lockport at 5 p.m. The Kays have their home opener at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Plainfield North.
