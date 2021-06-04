PEOTONE — Beating a team three times in a season is no easy task. Mix in heated conference a rivalry and it's even more daunting, but the Peotone Blue Devils girls soccer team pulled it off Friday by knocking off Manteno 2-0 at home to advance to next week's IHSA Class 1A Sectional semifinals.
With the win, the Blue Devils improved to 12-4 overall on the season, while Manteno ended its season with an 8-9 record.
After a physical first half that saw the game deadlocked at intermission, freshman Madison Schroeder buried a goal early in the second half to put Peotone in the driver's seat the rest of the game.
“I was dribbling up the field and was able to pass the defenders and I looked up and saw a quick opening and just ripped one,” Schroeder said. “It went in and gave me confidence. My mindset after that was to just keep shooting and being aggressive.”
Schroeder's aggressiveness paid off down the stretch, netting one more goal late in the match to ice the victory, thanks to an assist from Danielle Piper.
“I can always trust [Schroeder] coming from the middle of the field,” Piper said. “I saw her open and dropped the ball to her and she shot the most beautiful upper 90 in the corner.”
Peotone coach Justin Meyers said he was pleased with his team's grit and determination against an established program like Manteno, especially in the postseason.
“Manteno is a tough, physical team. They are coached well and have very technically sound players over there,” Meyers said. “We knew what we were in for today and finally, in the second half, we were able to breakthrough. I’m very proud of the girls' effort today.”
Manteno had some good looks, especially late, but was unable to find the back of the net.
“I thought overall, we played well. We just couldn’t convert any of the chances we created,” said Manteno coach Justin Emerson. “It’s a rivalry game and the last time we played, it was a really tight game. We expected it to be like that again tonight, and it was.”
There was also some jubilation on the Panthers sideline as assistant coach Amy Younker was announced earlier in the day as the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association Section 13 Assistant Coach of the Year.
"She does amazing things for our program; we wouldn't have had the success we've had in past years without her," Emerson said. "She does a great job developing young players and being a great role model."
UP NEXT
As the Blue Devils advance to face Wheaton Academy in the sectional semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Wheaton, Meyers knows what it will take from his team to pull out the win over the top-seeded Warriors.
“We hope to match their pace; they're quick and pass the ball well,” Meyers said. “We have to limit the mental mistakes and stick to what we’re able to do.
"We don’t have a ton of experience on turf either, so that’s also an adjustment. But at the end of the day, it's about matching their pace and intensity.”