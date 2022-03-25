KANKAKEE — After beginning the season, and the tenure of new head coach Kristen Powell, with two losses, the Bradley-Bourbonnais girls soccer team went back to work on the practice pitch with an emphasis on hard work and midfield play ahead of the Boilermakers’ All-City matchup at Kankakee Thursday.
And in Kankakee, the Boilers were rewarded with the fruits of their labors, with their inside-out efforts on offense and tenacious efforts on defense leading to a 6-0 win over the Kays, giving Powell and her girls their first win of the season.
“It feels really good; I feel honored but the girls worked really hard for this,” Powell said. “They had a long week of working on very specific things in practice that we did today.
“I’m glad that we won, but more importantly glad that we did those things, especially in the midfield.”
Senior Tess Wallace, who formed the midfield trio with Jasmine Ankola and Mady Dykstra, got the Boilers off to an early start with a boot from roughly 25 yards out to give the visitors a 1-0 lead with 13 minutes left in the first half.
Wallace, who added her second goal of the game in the closing moments, plays in the literal heart of the Boilers’ formation in the midfield, and also is part of the Boilers’ heart and soul as a team leader.
With experience as a multi-year starter as the point guard on the basketball team, including a a coaching change there as well, Wallace has been able to develop into a focal point for a program that does boast 11 seniors, but also has six underclassmen as well.
“It’s really been an eye-opening experience to be able to lead the younger girls and just lead by example,” Wallace said. “You can tell them what to do, but if you aren’t up to fight and play your best, then they won’t show it.”
Wallace was far from the only Boiler to show it, either. Hailey Brady followed up the first Boilermaker goal with a header on a corner kick just a few minutes later to give them a 2-0 lead at the half.
In the second half, senior Kendall Filanowicz joined the fray with a pair of goals from the right wing position while Mady Dykstra put one in off a feed from Lexi Scroggins and Wallace put the cherry on top at the end.
Filanowicz, a winger by trade, got shifted to the defensive side as a junior on a shorthanded roster. That’s a position she has continued to hold this season, but she made the move up front Thursday, with her presence paying obvious dividends in the scoring column.
“It was kind of difficult at first with adjusting to the new position,” Filanowicz said. “ ...But once we started getting it going with passes and swing-throughs, it went pretty well.”
With so many seniors who lost their sophomore season to COVID-19, which also shortened their junior season last year, Powell hopes Thursday was just the start of a final year together that her seniors can look back on proudly.
“I told them right away this is a collaboration,” Powell said. “Most of them have been around soccer forever, so we talked together about strategy and what we need to accomplish as a team.
“It’s really important they have an enjoyable season because really only had a fresh season. … I want do whatever I can, especially for the seniors, for them sticking with it and working with me on what’s best for the program.”
While the Boilers improved to 1-2 on the season, the Kays fell to 0-3 on the season. With more than half a dozen underclassmen on the pitch this season, Kankakee coach Vincent Mkhwanazi knows there will be some growing pains this season, but also knows there will be bright flashes from some of his younger players.
Included is freshman goalkeeper Ana Lopez, who recorded 21 saves on the afternoon.
“Attitude is altitude and that’s a great definition of Ana,” Mkhwanazi said. “She’s always positive, wants to keep going and get everyone going.
“For a freshman, she’s stepping up to the plate and helping us get situated.”
Like the Boilers, the Kays also are relying on some stellar senior play this season, particularly from senior midfielder Mariel Camargo, who was inches away from bending a corner kick in for a goal late in the game.
“With Mariel, we always have that extraordinary player that steps out from not only a technical and tactical standpoint, but character standpoint as well, and her character is big,” Mkhwanazi said. “For the full 80 minutes she never gave up; and I know the result, and we may not be as technical and tactical as we’d like to be yet, but in terms of heart, my goodness.”
UP NEXT
Both teams are back in action Monday. The Boilers visit Stagg at 5 p.m. and the Kays host Crete-Monee at 6 p.m.