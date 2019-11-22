BEECHER — Beecher's annual early-season girls basketball tournament, the Ladycat Fall Classic, kicked off for another year on Thursday with back-to-back area contests, both ending with area squads winning comfortably.
The Bobcats opened things up with a comfortable 55-35 win over Thornton Fractional North to improve their early-season standing to 2-0. A 15-point performance from Kylie Sippel and 13 more from Abby Shepard led the way on offense for Beecher, while lockdown perimeter defense from guards Margaret Landis and Yadi Barraza forced the visiting Meteors into a turnover frenzy.
"Margaret and Yadi are both tremendous defensive guards and I know that whenever I need someone to lock a player down, those two girls will be able to get it done," said Beecher coach Adam Keen. "Margaret had a few five-second calls that probably should have been called and she's able to stick right there with the very best of the best. I thought she did a tremendous job of creating pressure and forcing mistakes.
"I thought everyone else also did well at making reads and getting their hands in," he added. "We did a very nice job of deflecting passes today."
Sippel and Shepard, meanwhile, each did an excellent job of both creating their own scoring opportunities and of executing their role within the offense and finishing at the rim. The duo accounted for just over half of the Bobcats' offense between them, while Morgan McDermott also put in some work with 11 points off the bench in the victory.
Peotone 45, Central 20
Neither the Blue Devils nor the Comets looked to have the same level of cohesiveness in the second game of the evening as both teams started quite slowly, but eventually things came into much clearer focus once things got moving for Peotone.
Without the benefit of a game earlier this week, the Blue Devils needed some time to shake loose some of the rust in their season-opener. They worked around a rough stretch of misses in the first quarter to carry a 12-7 lead into the second frame, but they didn't look anything like the much-hyped squad people have been expecting, at least at first.
But that quickly changed in the second quarter, when senior forward Mae Graffeo found her stride. Once Graffeo began to heat up, the Devils went right along with her in all phases of the game as they proceeded to completely silence the Comets' offense for just over nine minutes and expand a 21-11 second quarter lead into a 36-11 advantage with just over a minute remaining in the third.
Once the shots started falling for Graffeo and fellow senior Courtney Burks, it was all over for Central.
"We're going to be dependent on them. They're going to have to get us started and they're going to have to put up some points for us to compete and win some games," said Peotone coach Steve Strough. "Other people can contribute as well, obviously, but those two are going to be what leads us.
"It was a little bit of a slow start, but we kind of found a rhythm for the rest of the first half and honestly I was pleasantly surprised with where we were at halftime considering how slowly we started things off," he added. "We saw some good things and we saw some things we're going to need to work on, too."
Graffeo led the way for Peotone with 13 points to lead all scorers in the victory, while Burks added nine points and facilitated the offense from her position at the point. Junior Lauren Hamann also played a big part in getting the Devils off to a 1-0 start with 10 points in the opener.
Central struggled mightily from the free throw line as they dropped to 0-1, shooting 4-for-11 as a team from the stripe. No Comets scorer reached double-digit scoring in the loss.
