hen Amber Storr and her family moved from Rockford to Kankakee after her sophomore year, her high school basketball track record already yielded a career of success, with a regional championship and all-state recognition.
But for Storr, that was just the start. In two seasons at Kankakee, Storr received first-team all-state honors each year from both The Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, a pair of Southland Athletic Conference Player of the Year awards and now finds her name all over the Illinois High School Association record books.
And for the second year in a row, Storr, the state’s leading scorer and fifth-best scorer in the nation at 31.8 points per game, is also the Daily Journal Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
For Storr, it took a while after the Kays’ season-ending loss to Peoria last month in the IHSA Class 3A Rock Island Sectional semifinal to take a step back and reflect on a career that saw her earn some sort of all-state honor in each of her four seasons, winning a pair of regional titles in the process.
“I was sad, but I’m happy when I think about all the things I accomplished over four years,” Storr said. “A lot of those things, a lot of girls aren’t able to do.”
When she started her career, Storr was a freshman that was brought up to play on a varsity squad at Rockford Christian that boasted three teammates who now are playing at the NCAA Division I level, all older. Storr said that competitive environment early in her varsity career only helped fuel the fire that has burned inside her.
“My freshman year was an eye-opener,” Storr said. “Coming from eighth grade to playing girls three, four years older — I was 14, playing girls that were 17 and 18, so I had to change my mentality.
“I had to learn how to play without the ball and commit to a different role.”
As she became a more complete player, Storr doubled her scoring average as a sophomore to 23 points per game. That summer, her mother, Annette Brandy, took a teaching job in the Kankakee school district, moving the family a couple hours southeast.
Storr came into a Kankakee team that had seven seniors and was coming off of a sectional championship and helped take the Kays to the next level, shattering all sorts of IHSA records during a 30-win regular season that saw her cement herself as one of the nation’s top talents.
“They made it a lot easier because they showed me the system and how things ran,” Storr said of her teammates. “I thought we connected right away, and I felt comfortable right away with them.”
Her senior year brought more success and also a few surprises. Coach John Maniatis suddenly resigned at the end of January, which led Brandy to the interim coaching role for the rest of her daughter’s career. And the two now can find their names inside the top 20 on the IHSA’s career points per game list.
“That was definitely a blessing in disguise. I was already attending all of her games, but there was that extra connection there,” Brandy said. “I was super excited she was able to join me on the IHSA scoring list. How many mothers and daughters can say they’re on there?”
The surprises weren’t done there. Shortly after Brandy took over on the bench, Storr moved past her childhood idol and women’s basketball legend Candace Parker for 16th place on the IHSA career scoring list.
“I’m very proud of myself, of where I started to where I’ve gotten,” Storr said. “But my mom has always done a good job of keeping me level-headed because there’s a lot more I want to accomplish.”
Storr will have the chance to keep crossing off goals for the next four years at Drake University, an NCAA Division I school out of the Missouri Valley Conference in Des Moines, Iowa.
The newest Bulldog said she enjoyed the chance to visit schools of all shapes and sizes before eventually finding the perfect fit.
“I really enjoyed getting to know all of the different coaches. I liked going on different visits, seeing different campuses and seeing how different they are,” Storr said. “They all had things to offer, but I liked Drake because it fit me the most, and I can’t wait to get there.”
As for what got her there, Brandy said her daughter, and best pupil, has the focused and quiet confidence necessary to reach the next level, similar to the NBA’s reigning Finals MVP.
“Every parent likes to think their kids are focused and everything else, but she brings a different level. She’s so quiet but so confident,” Brandy said. “At the end of the day, when you look at the stat sheet you can tell she plays with fire, but she’s so humble and quiet, and that’s her perspective.
“The best comparison everybody always gives her is Kawhi Leonard because he’s very quiet and shy.”
As for her playing style, Storr always has prided herself on being a downhill guard, able to get to the basket at will. But as she developed a more well-rounded offensive game this year, she saw her scoring average surge to the 31.8 points per game that ranked among the country’s best.
“I feel like my jump shot got a lot better over the years, especially my pull up, mid-range jump shot,” Storr said. “I used to not have it, but I worked on my range, and senior year, I thought I showcased a lot of that.”
Now, as Storr prepares herself for the next level, she knows she once again will be a freshman competing with and against women a few years her elder. And again, she plans to rise to the top.
“I’ll be starting all over as a freshman again next year for four years,” Storr said. “Hopefully, I can end that journey the same way I ended high school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!